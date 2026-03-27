Coimbatore Job scam: Four accused get 14 years jail after 20 years

COIMBATORE: Nearly 20 years after defrauding over 600 job seekers of Rs 6 crore, members of a gang involved in a major job racket scam in Coimbatore were sentenced to 14 years in prison.

While four were sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, one suspect was sentenced to four years. The court also ordered them to pay Rs 1.48 crore in compensation to the victims.

The convicts are the firm’s MD Cherian (71), a Kerala native who was settled in Mumbai, Francis Arun alias Kiran Chandrasekaran (47) and his younger sister Asha Charlotte alias Priya Dharmaraj (44) of Thrissur, Santhosh William (45) of Palakkad and Preetha Kumari (60), a manager of the firm from Coimbatore.

Three other accused, Ramesh Babu alias John Thomas, Sain, and Santhosh William’s father Benjamin William Xavier, died during the trial. According to the police, the gang started a firm named Yanbo Associates in Gandhipuram in 2005.

They allegedly presented forged foreign employment permits and collected fees ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 3 lakh per person. It lured mostly young professionals and labourers by promising high-paying jobs in the United Kingdom and Cyprus.