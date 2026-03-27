DMK fulfilled nearly 85% of election promises, AIADMK less than 33%: MLA Ezhilan

CHENNAI: Asserting that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has fulfilled nearly 85 per cent of its 2021 election promises compared with the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime’s implementation rate of less than 33 per cent, party legislator Ezhilan Naganathan on Friday defended the state government’s track record while blaming the Union government for the non-implementation of certain key pledges.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, the DMK MLA stated, “In the 2021 manifesto, we made 505 promises and fulfilled almost 404. Nearly 85 per cent of the promises were fulfilled under the DMK’s Dravidian Model rule,” Naganathan said.
Seeking to draw a sharp contrast with the principal opposition, he claimed the previous government’s record was poor.
“But if you look at the 2016 AIADMK manifesto, the implementation rate was not even 33 per cent,” he alleged.
Acknowledging that some pledges remain unfulfilled, he attributed the delay to hurdles created by the central government.
“Regarding some of the demands you mentioned, because of the Union government’s resolutions and Parliamentary legislation acting as obstacles, we have openly stated why they were not fulfilled,” he explained.
Dismissing reports of friction within the DMK-led alliance, Naganathan described the coalition as a bond based on ideology.
Responding to allegations of the DMK dominating its partners, he said, “What you call a Big Brother attitude, we can call a brotherly attitude,” adding that it reflects a sense of brotherhood.
He also criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for mocking the DMK’s alliance talks, claiming that the opposition’s alliance was being directed from the national capital.
“Edappadi has no right to comment on our alliance because it is decided by our leader, our honourable Chief Minister, at our party headquarters,” he said.
He contrasted this with the AIADMK’s discussions, which he alleged were held in Delhi under the guidance of Amit Shah.
Responding to the Union government’s decision to cut petrol and diesel excise duties, Naganathan termed it an election stunt.
He accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre of reversing policies only under electoral pressure.
“So, all the recall activities of Modi are always electorally motivated,” Naganathan said, adding that introducing a tax and later withdrawing it is a recall rather than a reform.