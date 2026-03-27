DMK fulfilled nearly 85% of election promises, AIADMK less than 33%: MLA Ezhilan

CHENNAI: Asserting that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has fulfilled nearly 85 per cent of its 2021 election promises compared with the previous All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime’s implementation rate of less than 33 per cent, party legislator Ezhilan Naganathan on Friday defended the state government’s track record while blaming the Union government for the non-implementation of certain key pledges.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, the DMK MLA stated, “In the 2021 manifesto, we made 505 promises and fulfilled almost 404. Nearly 85 per cent of the promises were fulfilled under the DMK’s Dravidian Model rule,” Naganathan said.

Seeking to draw a sharp contrast with the principal opposition, he claimed the previous government’s record was poor.

“But if you look at the 2016 AIADMK manifesto, the implementation rate was not even 33 per cent,” he alleged.

Acknowledging that some pledges remain unfulfilled, he attributed the delay to hurdles created by the central government.

“Regarding some of the demands you mentioned, because of the Union government’s resolutions and Parliamentary legislation acting as obstacles, we have openly stated why they were not fulfilled,” he explained.

Dismissing reports of friction within the DMK-led alliance, Naganathan described the coalition as a bond based on ideology.