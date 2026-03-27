Father vs Son: Ramadoss' waning grip signals shift in PMK leadership ahead of TN polls

"The term 'Mandal' (Mandal Commission) would bring to mind the names of a few leaders in Tamil Nadu. S Ramadoss is one of them," says a long-time loyalist of the Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder.

"My wife got a government job because of him. My son is an advocate. His dream was also realised because of him," said the loyalist, Venkatesan.

"Maruthuvar (physician) Ayyah," is how followers like Venkatesan refer to the PMK founder.

Now in his late eighties, Ramadoss has been sidelined by his son, Anbumani, and is in the twilight of his political career. His long-time supporters appear troubled by the vertical split in the party. Venkatesan agrees that the party has been usurped by Anbumani.

The battle between father and son, who represent the Vanniyar community that constitute a little over 10 percent in the state's population, had come to a head in 2025 and Ramadoss' downfall started after Anbumani took over as party president in May 28, 2022.

Looking back, both father and son have made headlines for controversial reasons. For instance, they have been accused of being anti-Dalit and have strongly campaigned against inter-caste marriages.

Political scientist Ramu Manivannan described Ramadoss's decline as the "end of an era". He believes that under Anbumani, the party is entering a new phase.

Currently, Ramadoss appears to have little control over either his party or his family, Manivannan observed. He added that the split is both personal and political, and that Ramadoss should have accepted the transition gracefully and made way for his son.

In contrast, the mood in the Anbumani camp is upbeat. In a setback to senior Ramadoss, a city civil court on Thursday refused his plea to freeze the party's Mango symbol and directed him to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) for relief.

Ramadoss is now contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in alliance with VK Sasikala's All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMK). Manivannan criticised this move as futile.

Ramadoss released his party's manifesto from his Thailapuram residence on Thursday. It promises a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 to women heads of families holding ration cards and aims to ensure that students from rural and economically weaker sections receive education on par with the well-to-do.