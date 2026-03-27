Fertiliser availability exceeds demand in Tamil Nadu during current Rabi season: Centre

CHENNAI: Fertiliser availability in Tamil Nadu has remained higher than the assessed demand during the ongoing Rabi 2025-26 season, the Centre informed Parliament on Friday, indicating a comfortable supply position despite global price volatility.

In a reply to a question from Congress MP from Tiruvallur Sasikanth Senthil, the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Jagat Prakash Nadda said Tamil Nadu has been receiving fertilisers as per allocations, with adequate stocks maintained to meet agricultural requirements, particularly in key cultivation regions.

All farmers including those in Tamil Nadu are being supplied fertilizers at the subsidized rates on a no-denial basis.

"Advance indents are placed, and additional allocations are sought during peak seasons to avoid shortages in Delta districts. Priority allocation is given to Delta districts considering intensive paddy cultivation," the minister said.

Stocks are pre-positioned well in advance through agencies such as the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation (TANFED) and the Thanjavur Cooperative Marketing Federation (TCMF), ensuring seamless supply during critical farming windows.

To strengthen last-mile delivery, fertilisers are being distributed through Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS), enabling farmers to access subsidised inputs locally.

The Centre noted that fertilisers are supplied at subsidised rates under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, with sales authenticated through Aadhaar-enabled Point of Sale (PoS) devices to ensure transparency and prevent diversion.

District administrations, including in northern districts such as Tiruvallur, have been directed to maintain buffer stocks and ensure the timely movement of fertilisers from storage points.

Mechanisms such as intra-district redistribution are also in place to address local imbalances and prevent shortages. Real-time monitoring has further strengthened supply management.

Stock positions are reviewed daily at the State, district and block levels using the Integrated Fertiliser Management System (iFMS), while weekly review meetings with fertiliser companies and officials help streamline logistics.

The Centre said these measures have helped Tamil Nadu maintain a stable fertiliser supply scenario even as international prices of fertilisers and raw materials remain volatile.

Under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme, fluctuations in global prices are factored into subsidy rates to ensure affordability for farmers.