Four seats for 4 allies; DMK constituency list likely today

CHENNAI: The DMK, heading the Secular Progressive Alliance in the state, has allotted one seat each to four more political parties with all of them agreeing to contest on the ruling party’s Rising Sun symbol.

The four are SDPI, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi, Mukkulathor Pulippadai and Tamilar Desam Katchi. Leaders of these outfits met with DMK president and CMMK Stalin and signed the seat-sharing agreements.

Though there were reports earlier that Tamil Nadu Kongu Ilaignar Peravai, led by U Thaniyarasu, who had aligned with AIADMK in the 2021 election, might join the DMK-led alliance for the upcoming polls, DMK sources said it has finalised the allocation of seats to all its allies by Thursday, indicating Thaniyarasu is unlikely to be part of the alliance.

Leaders of DMK’s key allies, including MDMK, CPI and VCK, met the ruling party’s seat sharing committee independently to discuss the constituencies they have preferred to contest and the give-and-take before finalizing mutually agreeable list of constituencies. With the talks regarding the constituencies concluding with all the allies on Thursday, Stalin is expected to release the full list of constituencies that his party and all the allies will be contesting on Friday.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan refuted allegations of friction within the alliance due to seat sharing. He said, “The only complication is that it has become a mega alliance with more number of parties.”