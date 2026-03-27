Friendly fire may kill INDIA bloc’s Puducherry dream

PUDUCHERRY: The INDIA bloc’s dream of forming the government in Puducherry may be heading on a collision course, as the Congress is contesting against its own allies — particularly DMK — in several constituencies, triggering sharp criticism and raising concerns over the alliance’s electoral prospects.

Although the Congress was allotted 16 seats as part of the alliance, it is now contesting in 23 constituencies, including five against DMK and one against VCK. This has drawn strong objections from alliance partners, who accuse the Congress of undermining seat-sharing arrangements.

While DMK has largely maintained silence, Left parties and VCK have openly criticised the Congress. CPI state secretary AM Saleem said the alliance had effectively collapsed, questioning the very idea of a coalition when key partners were in direct contests. He accused the Congress of giving the opposition — particularly the BJP-led alliance — an undue advantage.

VCK MP D Ravikumar criticised the Congress for fielding a candidate with RSS background in Ozhukarai, a seat allocated to VCK. T Sivasankar, an independent MLA who recently joined the Congress after moving away from BJP, has refused to withdraw, despite the seat-sharing agreement. This has cast uncertainty over VCK’s position within the alliance, said Ravikumar. VCK has decided to go ahead and contest three constituencies where it has filed nominations, appealing to voters to support its candidates in order to defeat the BJP-led alliance.