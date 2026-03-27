Hasty work! Newly relaid roads in Coimbatore crumbling fast, say residents

COIMBATORE: Concerns are mounting among residents across Coimbatore over the quality of recently laid roads by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), with many alleging that the works have been carried out in haste ahead of the upcoming Assembly election.

Several localities, including Kavundampalayam, Thudiyalur, Veerakeralam, Vellakinar, Ganapathy and Podanur, have reported issues such as thin asphalt layers, uneven surfaces, and premature wear and tear. Commuters say the undulating stretches and poorly finished edges near road curves, stormwater drains and manholes have made daily travel increasingly difficult.

"Within days of relaying, the surface has already started chipping away. In some stretches, you can clearly see the uneven layers. It feels like the work was rushed," said R Kumaresan, a resident of Ganapathy. Echoing similar concerns, M Anuradha from Kavundampalayam noted, "The roads in our area are not levelled properly. Riding a two-wheeler has become uncomfortable, especially during peak hours."

Residents also questioned the durability of these roads, fearing that the quality issues would only worsen with time. "If this is the condition now, imagine what will happen during the monsoon," remarked K Pradeep, a commuter from Podanur.