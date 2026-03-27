Hasty work! Newly relaid roads in Coimbatore crumbling fast, say residents

COIMBATORE: Concerns are mounting among residents across Coimbatore over the quality of recently laid roads by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), with many alleging that the works have been carried out in haste ahead of the upcoming Assembly election.
Several localities, including Kavundampalayam, Thudiyalur, Veerakeralam, Vellakinar, Ganapathy and Podanur, have reported issues such as thin asphalt layers, uneven surfaces, and premature wear and tear. Commuters say the undulating stretches and poorly finished edges near road curves, stormwater drains and manholes have made daily travel increasingly difficult.
"Within days of relaying, the surface has already started chipping away. In some stretches, you can clearly see the uneven layers. It feels like the work was rushed," said R Kumaresan, a resident of Ganapathy. Echoing similar concerns, M Anuradha from Kavundampalayam noted, "The roads in our area are not levelled properly. Riding a two-wheeler has become uncomfortable, especially during peak hours."
Residents also questioned the durability of these roads, fearing that the quality issues would only worsen with time. "If this is the condition now, imagine what will happen during the monsoon," remarked K Pradeep, a commuter from Podanur.
Responding to the complaints, a CCMC official attributed the issue partly to seasonal conditions and usage patterns. "With peak summer already begun, newly paved roads require time to settle amidst the hot and humid conditions. However, motorists begin using them immediately, which can lead to early chipping," the official explained.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran dismissed allegations that the works were being rushed due to the election. "The civic body is not paving roads in haste. These projects were initiated well before the announcement of the election under various schemes. We have sufficient materials, and works are progressing at full pace," he said.
He added that the corporation remains open to addressing genuine concerns. "If there are any lapses in quality, necessary action will be taken. We are prepared to relay roads that show signs of damage," he assured.
For now, residents are urging the civic body to prioritise durability over speed, stressing that quality infrastructure is essential for safe and smooth commuting.