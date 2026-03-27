In-situ nesting project succcessful, 151 turtle hatchlings let into sea in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: In a “first-of-its-kind initiative” in the state, 151 Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings were successfully released into the sea on Wednesday after being protected using an in-situ conservation method. This was a pilot project to study in-situ feasibility in the TN coast at Ariyanattu beach in Nagapattinam.

“We were advised to study the feasibility of in-situ conservation method compared to the ex-situ method, which is hatcheries, in terms of successive hatching rates and damaged eggs, while also studying the expenses and manpower needed. We were the first in the state to pilot this project and we have got successful hatching without any damaged egg,” said Nagapattinam Forest Range Officer Shyam Sundar.

The project that commenced in January is being undertaken on a 1,300-metres stretch between two estuaries near the Nagapattinam port. Forest officials used bamboo baskets to safeguard the turtle eggs in a natural setting, ensuring zero damage during the incubation period. A total of eight in-situ batches have been recorded since January 30, of which one batch has successfully hatched after 53 days as of Wednesday, while the remaining seven are expected to hatch soon.