In-situ nesting project succcessful, 151 turtle hatchlings let into sea in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: In a “first-of-its-kind initiative” in the state, 151 Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings were successfully released into the sea on Wednesday after being protected using an in-situ conservation method. This was a pilot project to study in-situ feasibility in the TN coast at Ariyanattu beach in Nagapattinam.
“We were advised to study the feasibility of in-situ conservation method compared to the ex-situ method, which is hatcheries, in terms of successive hatching rates and damaged eggs, while also studying the expenses and manpower needed. We were the first in the state to pilot this project and we have got successful hatching without any damaged egg,” said Nagapattinam Forest Range Officer Shyam Sundar.
The project that commenced in January is being undertaken on a 1,300-metres stretch between two estuaries near the Nagapattinam port. Forest officials used bamboo baskets to safeguard the turtle eggs in a natural setting, ensuring zero damage during the incubation period. A total of eight in-situ batches have been recorded since January 30, of which one batch has successfully hatched after 53 days as of Wednesday, while the remaining seven are expected to hatch soon.
“Under the programme, turtle nests are being protected at their original locations using eco-friendly methods instead of relocating the eggs to hatcheries, which prevents damage to the eggs,” said K Shanu, Nagapattinam Green Fellow from CM’s Green Fellow program under the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission.
“Unlike the mass nesting seen in places such as Gahirmatha in Odisha, in-situ conservation along the Tamil Nadu coast poses challenges due to sporadic and isolated nesting. The scattered nature of nesting makes it difficult to establish no-entry zones, as it could affect public access, fishing operations, and tourism activities. So the future success of the remaining in-situ batches will make way for future considerations and fund allocations for required manpower and resources,” he added.
Officials stated that the successive output of the selected site will help establish more in-situ sites after studying sites with similar nesting patterns, coastal conditions, and their relative isolation from regular fishing activities and public movement.
The release was carried out as per the directions of Tiruchy Regional Conservator of Forests, R Kanchana, in the presence of Nagapattinam Wildlife Warden D Rameshwaran and Forest Range Officer Sundar, officials stated. Biologist Dr Arivu, forest guards and anti-poaching watchers were also present.