INTERVIEW | ‘No AIADMK or BJP seats, all are NDA constituencies’: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

A day after the announcement of constituencies allocated to BJP in the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, senior BJP leader and former Telangana governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who heads the party’s manifesto committee and is expected to be the BJP’s candidate for Mylapore, explains to TNIE’s Subashini Vijayakumar her views on seat-sharing and the key issues of this election.

Are you happy with 27 seats and list of constituencies allotted to BJP?

When it comes to an alliance, there is always the possibility of getting the seats we prefer or being allotted tougher constituencies. We have to accept such decisions. Our primary aim is to defeat the DMK and that is why we have ensured an amicable seat-sharing process, compared to the opposing (DMK-led) alliance. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has carefully worked out the allocations.

BJP has been allocated many seats in the south and not in the west. How do you see it?

We have got four seats in Kanniyakumari, where we are stronger. Since the Coimbatore region is also an AIADMK stronghold, we have received fewer seats there. It is like an adjustment within a family. We are not viewing these as AIADMK or BJP seats, but as NDA seats. We are very happy and will work for the alliance’s victory.

Many BJP supporters online are criticising the constituencies allotted to the BJP. Your take?

That is natural. We respect those sentiments as they come from people who care about the party. But in an alliance, some level of compromise is inevitable.