It is election time again, but Irular tribals in TN's Thamaraikkuppam hamlet still await the promised road

Like Nagavalli, many girls had quit studies due to safety concerns, and the trend continues even today. “My father has gone for work. He won’t be able to accompany me to the bus stop. So I am not going to school today,” said a Class 8 girl.

Non-availability of public transport and high travel cost are the main deterrents for boys who prefer to go for menial jobs to support their families after quitting studies. A recent study by the Centre for Child Rights and Development, an NGO working among students of the hamlet, has found at least eight students who dropped out in recent years.

It is not just education, job opportunities too have dwindled due to lack of basic amenities. While men manage to travel long distances and work odd timings, women are often forced to quit due to family obligations. “I used to work at a shoe factory nearby. I would leave as early as 6 am to board the company bus and return home only after 9 pm. Though I earned well, I could not spend time with my daughter, and my husband asked me to quit the job,” said Kanaga (35).

Connectivity issues have also impacted people from other communities, who live outside the hamlet. “We would get the opportunity to work in private companies if we had connectivity,” said Gunasundari (40), who earns a living from the VB-G RAM G scheme.

With a population of 1,017, Thamaraikkuppam is among the smallest of village panchayats in TN, which has 672 voters as per the latest electoral roll released after the Special Intensive Revision. In 2011 and 2016, AIADMK’s then ally DMDK and AIADMK won, respectively, while DMK won in 2021.

However, people complain that no party has kept their poll promises of better roads all these years. “No matter who comes, nobody remembers our village after the elections are over,” said Maheshwari, a resident.