Madras HC dismisses plea against horticulture staff redeployment under scheme

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a batch of petitions filed by officials of the Horticulture department in Tamil Nadu, challenging their redeployment in the agriculture department for conducting field visits to disseminate technical information to farmers as part of the UATT (Uzhavar Aluvalar Thodarbu Thittam) 2.0 scheme.

The petitioners alleged that the agriculture and horticulture departments have separate service rules, and their redeployment to the agriculture department would affect their service conditions. They also claimed that the methods to maintain the agricultural and horticultural crops are entirely different, and therefore, they would not be capable of properly guiding the farmers about agriculture.

However, the additional advocate general contended that the UATT 2.0 scheme is a policy decision aimed at strengthening agricultural extension activities, ensuring equitable distribution of work among the field officers, and delivering information about technology and machinery to the farmers.