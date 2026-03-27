Madras HC quashes two cases against TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed two criminal cases registered against AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran following a compromise between him and the AIADMK leaders who had filed the complaints in Ramanathapuram and Villupuram district. Justice AD Jagadish Chandira passed the order in this regard on the petitions filed by Dhinakaran praying for the court to quash the FIRs.

Dhinakaran and the complainants — M A Muniasamy, Ramanathapuram district secretary of the AIADMK, and R M Babu Murugavel, the spokesperson for the party — were present in the court. Based on the compromise memo filed in the court, the judge quashed the cases which were pending at the district munsif cum judicial magistrate court at Kamuthi (Ramanathapuram) and the judicial magistrate court-II at Villupuram.

The Kamuthi police registered an FIR against Dhinakaran and his supporters on the complaint of Muniasamy for damaging the flex boards displaying then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam on the occasion of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon in 2018.

The Villupuram Town police registered the other case in 2021 on the complaint of Babu Murugavel against Dhinakaran for making derogatory comments against EPS and former minister CVe Shanmugam.