MDMK unhappy with no. of seats

CHENNAI: MDMK presidium chairman Arjun Raj expressed his dissatisfaction over allocation of a very few seats in the DMK-led alliance for the upcoming Assembly election.

He made this statement while addressing reporters outside DMK’s headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, after meeting with the DMK’s seat-sharing panel. He said the party had submitted a list of preferred constituencies, and four of them had been allotted. He thanked the DMK leadership for considering their requests.

Arjun added that details of the constituencies would be announced only after Chief Minister MK Stalin formally signs the agreement. He added that MDMK would contest in one constituency on its own symbol and in three on DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.

While welcoming the allocation, he said the party was disappointed that it did not receive seats matching its expectations and strength.