Off the cuff | Mic glitch tests Seeman’s patience as campaign heat rises in Salem

With election heat building up and the summer sun already unforgiving, tempers are wearing thin on the campaign trail. In Pallapatti, Salem, NTK chief coordinator Seeman found himself grappling with a faulty microphone that kept cutting into his speech. After a few failed attempts to set it right, frustration got the better of him, causing him to fling the mic into the campaign vehicle and carry on with another. The moment did not go unnoticed, particularly as the microphone was the party’s poll symbol in 2024, prompting quiet curiosity over whether such a reaction would have been thinkable then

Sneha Sivashanmugam