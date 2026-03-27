Plea challenging Tamil Nadu Bovine Breeding Act dismissed

MADURAI: Holding that introduction of regulations for testing bovines prior to mating through natural service would not amount to violation of any existing laws or rules, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenged various provisions of the Tamil Nadu Bovine Breeding Act, 2019.

A bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman passed the order recently on the PIL filed by S Venkatesh, who alleged that the Act has been brought without any scientific study.

Section 12(10) of the Act, which mandates elimination of animals that are declared or certified 'unfit' for breeding, is ethically and morally wrong and violates the fundamental rights of the farmers who depend on the animals for livelihood, Venkatesh said. He also claimed that the state, through the Act, is attempting to wipe out indigenous species.

The compulsory pre-registration of bulls before mating, which requires obtaining numerous certificates for each bull, violates the rights of the parties, he further said, adding that the objective of the Act is artificial insemination and preservation of semen of bulls and not to regulate natural reproduction among the animals.