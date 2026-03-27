PMK founder Ramadoss promises Rs 3K for women in manifesto

VILLUPURAM: PMK founder S Ramadoss has announced a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 to women heads of all ration card-holder families in Tamil Nadu, in the party’s manifesto released on Thursday. The manifesto was released by Ramadoss at his residence in Thailapuram.

He said steps would be taken to ensure that students from rural and economically weaker sections receive the same standard of education as those from other families.

He added that efforts would be made to bring education under the state list and that 50,000 teachers would be appointed this year. The party promised to employ over five lakh people to fill up vacant government posts.

“Medical insurance would be provided for all types of surgeries, and annual full-body check-ups would be conducted free of cost for those above 50 years in government and private hospitals,” the manifesto stated. The manifesto also promises Rs 3,000 per quintal of paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne of sugarcane.

“Farm loans taken from cooperative and nationalised banks would be waived. Interest would be waived for farmers who repay loans on time, and interest-free loans would be provided for agricultural needs,” he said.

Ramadoss said check dams would be constructed at every 5km across rivers to augment water resources. He also said social justice would be ensured and that the 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars would be implemented.

The party also promised total prohibition and the establishment of SIPCOT industrial parks in all districts. Monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 would be provided to senior citizens, destitutes, abandoned women, widows, disabled people, and orphaned children.