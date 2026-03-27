Police deny permission for Vijay’s TVK rally in Perambur over 'crowd concern'

CHENNAI: TVK president Vijay on Friday said permission for his election campaign at Mullai Nagar junction in Perambur constituency, scheduled for Saturday, has been denied by the Greater Chennai Police and called it a “deliberate attempt to crush the democratic rights” of a new, growing party with “massive public support”.

However, election officials refuted allegations of bias and said the permission was rejected for safety reasons since the spot cannot accommodate 3,000 people, for which TVK had sought permission.

S Geetha, the Returning Officer of Perambur, told TNIE that the request was rejected by the police on safety grounds. Noting that Mullai Nagar junction is not among the designated venues for such meetings, the nearest approved site was SM Nagar, 82 Block, but since it would not be able to accommodate the crowd, the application was rejected.

In a post on X, Vijay alleged that while his party made the request on Thursday, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) suddenly dug up a part of the road at the spot on Friday and placed barricades around it. He further alleged that it was then the police inspected the spot and said it was not suited for 3,000 people to gather. “Where did these sudden pits and barricades come from?” he asked.

He said the incident made one think whether some officials were acting as “lackeys” of the ruling DMK. “The notion that those in power can crush anyone who rises against them using authority is nothing but blatant oppression.”

District Election Officer of Chennai J Kumaragurubaran clarified that GCC did not carry out any work at the site and it was Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board that carried out repair work in a small area to fix a rupture in the pipeline.

He said even that work was swiftly completed. Hence, it was “completely wrong” to link the repair work with denial of permission.

TVK’s North Chennai district secretary Siva V said the party will seek fresh approval for 300 people at TVK Link Road near Kodungaiyur on March 30.