Relief for DMK leader Ponmudy in hate speech case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has temporarily stayed proceedings in a hate speech case pending before the Third Metropolitan Magistrate Court in George Town, Chennai, against senior DMK leader K Ponmudy.

The case pertains to remarks the former minister made about Shaivite and Vaishnavite denominations, as well as women in general. On February 23, the magistrate issued summons to Ponmudy based on a private complaint filed by BJP councillor Uma Anandan.

Earlier, the high court had disposed of petitions seeking a direction to the DGP to register an FIR against Ponmudy, stating that an alternative remedy was available against the closure of the complaints by the police.

Subsequently, Uma Anandan filed the complaint before the Third metropolitan Magistrate Court. Finding a prima facie case, the magistrate took cognisance of the alleged offences and issued summons to Ponmudy. Subsequently, he moved the HC seeking to stay the proceedings.