Tamil Nadu seeks railway link to twin ports in Cuddalore

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Maritime Board has approached Indian Railways to secure rail connectivity for the existing Cuddalore Port and a proposed greenfield port nearby, as the state looks to revive maritime activity along its central coast. In a communication to the railways, the board said the proposed greenfield port is expected to significantly boost cargo throughput, generating at least 5 million tonnes of additional traffic annually for Southern Railway within three years of full-scale operations, according to officials.

The board has sought approval and execution of a 1.65-km rail line on railway land as seamless connectivity is critical to the project’s commercial viability. Officials noted that rail linkage would help tap freight potential from Cuddalore’s industrial hinterland and neighbouring districts. Feasibility studies by ITCOT and MGR Infra Techno Economic Services have underscored the technical and commercial viability of the proposed development.

The move is part of a broader plan by the Maritime Board to develop two ports within a 5-km radius in Cuddalore. The existing minor port, largely defunct due to persistent silting, is set to be revived as a brownfield facility catering to small vessels and barges.

In 2023, the railway ministry granted permission to conduct a final location survey for a 7-km rail link from the port to Cuddalore junction. It is learnt that the greenfield port development works have already started and operations are scheduled to begin within 12 months and full operation capacity is expected within 24 months.