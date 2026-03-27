Thoothukudi port-led growth raises livelihood and environmental concerns ahead of TN polls

THOOTHUKUDI: The debate over industrial development versus livelihood protection and environmental safety has intensified in Tamil Nadu’s coastal district of Thoothukudi ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with the lingering Sterlite Copper Plant controversy continuing to cast a long shadow.

Home to the V.O. Chidambaranar Port, the district has seen steady industrial and trade growth over the years, driven largely by port-led infrastructure and logistics activities.

However, fishing communities, which form a significant part of the local population, have expressed serious concerns that unchecked expansion is threatening their traditional livelihoods and the marine ecosystem.

“Development linked to the port should not come at the cost of destroying traditional fishing. Industrial growth must happen while protecting fishermen’s livelihoods,” R. Russell, Secretary of the Water Transport Workers’ Federation of India, told PTI Videos.

According to local estimates, over two lakh fishing families in and around Thoothukudi depend on fishing and allied activities.

Fishermen allege that dredging operations, coastal construction, and industrial discharge have adversely affected marine ecosystems, leading to a marked decline in fish catch.