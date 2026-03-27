War pushes up bottle cost, small water units in Tiruchy affected

TIRUCHY: Small scale mineral water manufacturers in Tiruchy have cut down operations by 20-30% due to a sharp rise in PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottle costs, particularly in the one and two-litre segments, driven by higher input prices owing to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Sources said small units, which earlier sold bulk water at Rs 7-Rs 10 per litre, are now selling at Rs 15 a litre which is on a par with larger brands. With summer and election demand set to rise, smaller units fear losing bulk orders due to reduced competitiveness.

Muthu Selvan, owner of Andavar Packaged Drinking Water, Tiruchy, said the cost of PET, a petroleum-derived raw material used in bottles, has shot up in the recent times.

“Along with rising cost of PET, prices of packaging inputs such as caps and shrink-wrap have also increased. Much of the raw material to make PET bottles is sourced from ports such as Chennai, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam while bigger firms have their exclusive bottle manufacture units near the ports helping them save on logistics. Initially we had to increase the price of 20-litre cans, but are now forced to increase the price of smaller bottles,” he said.