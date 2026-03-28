AIADMK retains all seven sitting MLAs in Coimbatore, banks on continuity for Assembly polls

COIMBATORE: Retaining experienced leaders in key strongholds in the western region, the AIADMK has decided to field its seven sitting MLAs from the Coimbatore district in the upcoming Assembly election.

Among them is former Minister SP Velumani, who will contest again from the Thondamuthur constituency. Similarly, former Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman has been given the ticket to contest again from Pollachi.

Kavundampalayam is given to PRG Arunkumar, KR Jayaram contests at Singanallur, VP Kandasamy at Sulur and S Damodaran at Kinathukkadavu, all four getting the tickets again.

Amman K Arjunan, who is representing the Coimbatore North constituency, has been tasked to contest from Coimbatore South based on an agreement between the AIADMK and the BJP to interchange the Coimbatore North and South constituencies.

The Coimbatore South is believed to be a safe seat for the AIADMK, as Arjunan had won from the constituency in 2016 by defeating the Congress candidate. In 2021 BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan defeated Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan.

The choices of incumbent legislators highlight AIADMK's focus on continuity with senior leaders who have a strong local base.

The party has allocated the Mettupalayam seat to three-time MLA OK Chinnaraj, replacing the sitting MLA AK Selvaraj. In 2021 Selvaraj had won the seat and Chinnaraj had won in 2011 and 2016.