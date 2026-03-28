AIADMK retains only half of sitting MLAs in Salem in favour of fresh faces

SALEM: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has opted for a mix of continuity and change in Salem for the 2026 Assembly elections, retaining only four of its eight sitting MLAs, a 50% reshuffle, retaining four of its eight sitting MLAs while introducing new faces in the remaining constituencies.

Among sitting MLAs from the 2021 elections, only those from Edappadi, Omalur, Gangavalli (SC) and Attur (SC) have been renominated.

Party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will contest again from Edappadi, while R Mani from Omalur, A Nallathambi from Gangavalli and AP Jayasankaran from Attur have also been retained. The remaining constituencies have seen a change in candidates.

The AIADMK has recorded consecutive wins since 2011 in constituencies such as Yercaud (ST), Sankagiri and Veerapandi, where new candidates have now been fielded.

In Yercaud (ST), sitting MLA G Chitra, who won in 2016 and 2021, has been replaced by P Usharani. She currently serves as the district deputy secretary of the women's wing of AIADMK's Salem suburban district.

In Sankagiri, sitting MLA S Sundararajan has been replaced by S Vetrivel, who was elected as MLA from Omalur in 2016 and currently serves as deputy secretary of 'Amma Peravai'.