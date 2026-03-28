AIADMK retains two incumbent MLAs in Namakkal district

NAMAKKAL: Retaining only the candidates who won in the 2021 election, the AIADMK has announced its nominees for Assembly seats in Namakkal district, making changes in the remaining constituencies.

In the 2021 election, the party had fielded candidates in all six constituencies - Kumarapalayam, Paramathi-Velur, Namakkal, Senthamangalam (ST), Tiruchengode and Rasipuram (SC) - of which only two candidates emerged victorious. For the upcoming election next month, the party has re-nominated those two winners, P Thangamani in Kumarapalayam and S Sekar in Paramathi-Velur.

Former minister P Thangamani was among the candidates announced in the party's first list, while the remaining candidates were released in the subsequent list.

In Senthamangalam (ST), the party has fielded C Chandrasekaran, who had earlier served as MLA from the constituency - first from the DMK in 1996 and later from the AIADMK in 2016. He is a former Secretary of the party's Kolli Hills Union.

In Namakkal constituency, the party has named PS Mohan, who serves as Joint Secretary of the party's trade wing. In Tiruchengode, R Chandrasekar has been announced as the candidate. He is the Tiruchengode North Union Secretary.

The Rasipuram (SC) constituency has been allotted to alliance partner BJP for the 2026 election. Sources indicated that former minister V Saroja, who had won the seat in 2016 and contested in 2021, was seeking to contest again. However, she has not been fielded this time. In 2021, she lost to DMK's M Mathiventhan by a margin of 1,952 votes.