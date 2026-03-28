AIADMK to contest in three Dharmapuri seats, five Krishnagiri seats

DHARMAPURI: The AIADMK will contest in three constituencies in the Dharmapuri district and five constituencies in the Krishnagiri district in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In Dharmapuri, AIADMK plans to contest in three constituencies, namely Palacode, Pappireddipatti and Harur constituencies, while PMK would contest in Dharmapuri and Pennagaram constituencies.

In an announcement, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that KP Anbalagan, district secretary of Dharmapuri, would be contesting in the Palacode constituency. The 68-year-old veteran has been elected MLA in Palacode for five consecutive terms since 2001.

He has held municipal administration, rural development and I-T portfolios between 2003 and 2006. In subsequent AIADMK governments between 2016 and 2021, he has held higher education and agriculture portfolios. In the 2021 election, he emerged victorious in the Palacode constituency.

In Harur, V Sampathkumar, the AIADMK block secretary, Dharmapuri East, will be contesting in the election. He has served as an MLA twice; in 2019 and in 2021. In Pappireddipatti, V Maragatham Vetrivel will contest and this will be her first election.

In Krishnagiri, the AIADMK will be contesting in five out of six constituencies. In Veppanahalli, AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy will contest in the upcoming elections. The 73-year-old veteran has previously served as the MLA of Kaveripattinam constituency in 1991, was the Krishnagiri MLA in 2001, made an MP in 2020 and has been the MLA of Veppanahalli since 2021.

In Uthangarai (51), DM Tamilarasan who served as the MLA since 2021 will contest, while in Bargur, EC Govindharajan would be contesting the election for the first time. In Krishnagiri, K Ashok Kumar will be competing in the upcoming election. He has previously served multiple terms as Krishnagiri MLA since 2014.

In Hosur, P Balakrishna Reddy, who has held the sports development portfolio in 2016, will be contesting.