Auspicious timing, slip of tongue mark political press meets in Chennai

Devotion to sentiment

In a display of devotion to sentiment, TMC(M) president G K Vasan on Friday began his press meet in Chennai at 11.55 am, but declared that the candidate announcement would be at 12.12 pm. When enquired, Vasan replied, “Every party has its own sentiment, and the TMC (M), too, has one.”

Following this, he started taking questions, but at 12.12 pm, he was still answering when his party colleagues whispered that the “auspicious time” was up. He then released the manifesto and posed for a photo. The candidate list began trickling out at 12.14 pm - late by two minutes, but perhaps astrologically adjustable

T Muruganandham

Minister lands in language trouble

There is a popular film dialogue: “Avare confuse ayitaru” (he himself got confused). That was precisely the mood at a press meet organised by DMK minister PK Sekarbabu, who, in a momentary lapse, swapped his party’s ideological stance of two-language policy with the three-language policy. The minister declared the three-language policy as the DMK’s philosophy–much to the confusion of those around. It took a few quiet prompts for the slip to be acknowledged. For a brief moment, however, Tamil Nadu’s most consistent political position seemed to have lost its footing, thanks to the minister

Subashini Vijayakumar