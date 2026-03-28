Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway hits legal hurdles, delayed indefinitely

CHENNAI: The opening of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway (BCE), a four-lane access-controlled highway, has been postponed indefinitely as work on the pending stretches in Arakkonam and Kancheepuram (26 km), which has remained stalled for nearly 10 months, is ensnared in troubles.

The 262-km Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway was originally scheduled for completion by December last year, but the deadline was extended to June this year due to delay in land acquisition, shifting of high-tension power lines and towers, and other factors. The expressway aims to reduce the travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru to just three hours.

Official sources from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told TNIE that the concessionaire of Arakkonam-Kancheepuram section has approached the high court seeking permission to transfer the project to another contractor, and the matter is still pending.

“Work has not resumed so far. Once it restarts, it will take at least 12 months to complete the remaining 15km. Only after the court case is resolved and civil works recommence can we confirm a revised deadline for the project,” an official said. Of the 26km in Arakkonam-Kancheepuram section, 11.2 km (54%) has been completed so far.