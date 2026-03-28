Congress initiates action against rebels amid INDIA bloc tensions in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: In a damage-control move amid friction within the INDIA bloc following the Congress’s ‘friendly fire’ poll incident, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president V Vaithilingam on Friday said disciplinary action has been initiated against six members who defied party directions and remained in the fray against DMK candidates.

Addressing reporters at the party office, Vaithilingam asserted that the INDIA bloc “remains intact” and dismissed criticism from allies, including the Left and the VCK, that the coalition has collapsed.

He said the Congress leadership had directed all its nominees contesting in (five) constituencies allotted to the DMK and one to the VCK to withdraw their nominations. However, the six candidates failed to comply.

“We have instructed party cadre not to extend any support or cooperation to these competing candidates during campaigning and electioneering. Party-wise disciplinary action has also been initiated against them for suspension,” he said.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations ended on Thursday, following which the Election Department released the final list of candidates. Vaithilingam clarified that the Congress had officially fielded candidates in 16 constituencies, while 14 seats were allotted to the DMK.

The DMK, in turn, which was to distribute seats to allies, is contesting in 13 constituencies and has allotted the Uzhavarkarai seat to the VCK, while no seat was given to the Communist Party of India or other allies.