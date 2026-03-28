DMK allies step up outreach as TVK gains traction among minority youth in TN

TIRUCHY: With the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) gaining noticeable traction among under-30 voters and first-time electors, particularly among the minority communities, DMK allies and Muslim outfits are stepping up their outreach to prevent a split in votes.

Sources said parties such as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), and the Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) – all part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance – have begun informal, ground-level engagement through local community networks.

Their focus is to sensitise young voters to the broader political implications of supporting the TVK, arguing that a fragmented minority vote could indirectly benefit the AIADMK-BJP alliance. Notably, no major Muslim political party is part of the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

MMK president M H Jawahirullah said the outreach is not limited to countering the TVK but also to highlight the DMK government’s policy positions and welfare measures. “We are engaging with minority youth by pointing out how the DMK has opposed the centre on issues like the Uniform Civil Code and the Waqf bill.

At the same time, we are highlighting schemes such as the chief minister’s breakfast programme, free bus travel for women, and laptop distribution,” he said. Jawahirullah added that certain remarks by TVK leaders, including references to fascism, raise concerns about how the party would approach minority issues.