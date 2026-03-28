DMK likely to announce SPA seat-sharing, candidate lists as talks near completion

CHENNAI: With the Assembly seat identification process in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) reaching the last stage, DMK president M K Stalin is likely to release the constituency list (for SPA) and the candidate list (for DMK) on Saturday.

VCK’s eight constituencies have been finalised after the party’s committee headed by Thol Thirumavalavan held negotiations with the DMK’s committee headed by MP T R Baalu.

Speaking to the media after the negotiations at Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters) on Friday, Thirumavalavan said that there was no discontent among the alliance partners and the constituency identification process was smooth.

“We have got the eight constituencies which were part of our wish list. The constituency list will be announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin either today or tomorrow,” he said.

Similarly, the Congress has identified 23 of the 28 seats allocated to it. Of the 23 constituencies, the party has managed to retain 16 of the sitting MLA seats.

Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai said they would soon finalise the rest (five seats) after discussing with the All India Congress Committee.