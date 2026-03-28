DMK's Dravida model is fake, says AIADMK spokesperson as party's campaign picks up steam in TN

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which is leading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is on the front foot as far as electioneering for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls is concerned.

They were the first off the blocks among the two leading fronts in hitting the campaign trail.

With about 25 days left before polling day, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) no longer looks as confident as it did a month or two ago. The jitteriness is evident in the way the government has been using its machinery to deny permission for the meetings of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay.

TVK leaders have been complaining about police putting spokes in the wheels of their electioneering. On Saturday evening, however, Vijay got the Election Commission's nod for his rally in Perambur on Monday, March 30.

Moreover, while the DMK finalized seat-sharing with its allies and released its list of candidates only on Saturday—"Late-a vanthalum latest-a vanthirukirom" (Though we may have come late, we have arrived as the latest), as Stalin noted, using a popular dialogue from a Rajinikanth film—the AIADMK alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate and party general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswamy, is busy canvassing votes after releasing the party’s manifesto.

The AIADMK is contesting 167 seats. It has earmarked 67 seats for its allies. The party has released a list of 150 candidates, while the remaining 17 candidates are expected to be announced soon. There are reportedly 46 MLAs, 36 former ministers, 26 ex-MLAs, and 6 ex-MPs in the list. The AIADMK list includes 17 women candidates.

Political expert G Arun told The New Indian Express that there has indeed been a shift in the trend over the last couple of weeks. The AIADMK has consolidated its position and appears confident in its approach, whether in the selection of candidates or the allocation of constituencies to allies.

In contrast, the DMK appears weakened, partly due to its alliance dynamics with the Congress party. The DMK-Congress tug-of-war over seat-sharing, the inclusion of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and the alliance with parties like the Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK)— including the allocation of 10 seats to it — have all seemingly weakened the DMK and undermined its "social justice" claim, Arun said.

It may be noted that Edappadi Palaniswami launched his campaign in July 2025 with the slogan, "Makkalai Kaapom Thamizhagathai Meetpom" (Let’s protect people, redeem Tamil Nadu). “Our goal is to remove this evil government,” he declared then.

Much has happened since then, and anger against the DMK government has reportedly escalated, with increasing reports of rape cases and attacks against women, according to multiple political experts.