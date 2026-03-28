Encroachments blamed for traffic snarls near Saibaba Colony flyover ramp in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Motorists commuting along Mettupalayam Road have raised serious concerns over a bottleneck near the Saibaba Colony flyover ramp, where a narrow stretch of the service road is causing frequent traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours.

The flyover, currently under construction at the Saibaba Colony junction by the State Highways Department's NH wing, stretches from Alagesan Road to Eru Company junction. While the project is expected to ease traffic flow in the long run, the ongoing works have created immediate challenges for daily commuters.

A key issue lies near Murugan Mills, where the service road has been significantly narrowed. An EB transformer, an unauthorised tea stall, and other encroachments along the roadside have reduced the usable width of the road. With the flyover ramp occupying one side, vehicles heading towards Saibaba Colony are forced through a constricted passage, leading to long queues and delays.

"Every evening, it takes at least 15 to 20 minutes just to cross this small stretch," said AR Prakash, a resident of Saibaba Colony. "Heavy vehicles and buses make it even worse, as there is barely enough space for two vehicles to pass."