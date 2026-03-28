Film director Sundar C to contest from Madurai Central constituency

CHENNAI: Film director and actor Sundar C will contest from the Madurai Central Assembly constituency on behalf of the New Justice Party and is likely to face Information Technology Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who currently represents the constituency and is expected to be renominated by the DMK.

New Justice Party founder-president AC Shanmugam, in a statement, introduced the candidate as “Sundar C, son of Chidambaram Pillai”, who is being fielded as the NJP’s candidate for the Madurai Central Assembly constituency.

Shanmugam said the BJP has agreed to allocate one seat for the NCP, and that constituency will be announced on Monday.

Sundar is married to actor and one of the vice-presidents of BJP Tamil Nadu, Khushbu Sundar, who unsuccessfully contested in the 2021 Assembly elections as a BJP candidate from Thousand Lights in Chennai.

Last month, Sundar took part in a function to lay the foundation stone for installing a 140-foot statue of freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai in Madurai.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan laid the foundation stone. Speaking on the occasion, Sundar said his grandfather had named his father Chidambaram in honour of the late freedom fighter.