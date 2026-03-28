Four tigers spotted inside Nilgiris estate spark fear

NILGIRIS: Four tigers were spotted in a tea plantation adjacent to Mynala village near Doddabetta in the Udhagamandalam forest range of the district.

Tea estate workers from northern states, who were plucking leaves on Thursday, were stunned when they saw four big cats moving into the plantation. Initially mistaking them for leopards, the workers used their mobile phone cameras and were shocked to see tigers. The four tigers later moved into the nearby forest.

The incident was captured on video by the labourers and has since been circulated widely on social media. This sighting has raised fear among residents and workers in the region. Nilgiris district has been witnessing increased wildlife movement recently, with elephants and tigers often venturing into areas and villages where they were rarely spotted earlier.

Workers have urged the forest department to intensify patrolling, raise awareness and provide adequate protection to local communities and daily-wage labourers. Speaking to TNIE, an official from the forest department’s Ooty range, said, “The village comes under the tiger corridor. Tiger movements are frequent, but they are rarely sighted.” He added that monitoring would be carried out on this stretch.