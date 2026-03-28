From caste never meant to study to Higher Education minister is proof of Dravidian model of governance: Dr Govi Chezhiaan

Some raise concerns about the inability of Dalits contesting from general constituencies in the major parties.

I may not fully agree with that perspective. In general constituencies, those persons who toil hard for the party and earn people’s trust can only be chosen. Yet, Kalaignar (late DMK president and former CM M Karunanidhi) fielded CT Dhandapani from Coimbatore West (general) constituency in 1996 and he won. Similarly, Parithi Ilamvazhuthi, who was demeaned by his caste name and driven out from the Assembly by the opposition (between 1991 and 1996 when he was the among the two DMK MLAs in the Assembly), became the deputy speaker of the Assembly in 1996. The rotation of reservation status of constituencies should happen every ten years. However, due to various issues, it took 25 years last time. If the rotation is ensured once in 10 years, Dalits will get elected from constituencies where other communities could be numerically dominant.

What do you consider as achievements in higher education during your tenure?

We introduced a new curriculum across 64 colleges with two shifts. Our aim is that all courses available in a premier college in the city should also be available in colleges in the rural areas. For 14 years, recruitment had stalled, but we made it happen and conducted interviews for 2,708 people, and managed to conclude selection for five subjects.

Moreover, though Tamil Nadu historically had the highest GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio) from Kalaignar’s era to present, our CM introduced several new schemes to improve this further while upskilling the students. Be it Naan Mudhalvan, Tamil Pudhalvan or the Pudhumai Penn scheme, all have significantly improved the GER. We are not competing nationally anymore, but at an international level. Similarly, after our [party] youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin became the sports minister, he has made sports not just a path towards government employment, but a front where youngsters can truly excel without worrying about financial support.