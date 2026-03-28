Karur tragedy lingers as stampede shadows battle between Senthil Balaji, Vijayabhaskar

KARUR: The scars of the Karur tragedy refuse to fade even after six months. The heart-wrenching cries of those helplessly crushed in the stampede still linger in the public’s collective conscience.

Many are still deeply grief-stricken. V Vimal, of Velusamypuram, who lost his two-year-old son V Guruvishnu, is yet to recover from the shock. His niece, 13-year-old P Mathumitha who was injured in the stampede, died at a Tiruchy hospital nearly a week later, on November 2.

But many have moved on.

S Santhosh, a medical representative in Salem who lost his friend M Akash, a resident of Kamarajapuram, to the stampede, said, “A large number of youth continue to love and follow Vijay.” The magnetic pull of a superstar that leaves many political observers and pollsters nervous.

TVK’s Karur west district secretary VP Mathiyazhagan, who is likely to be fielded in the constituency, exudes confidence. “The incident was indeed unfortunate. Yet, people of Karur still stand in support of their leader.”

The two major alliances led by the DMK and the AIADMK, however, ignore the ‘Vijay factor’. While DMK strongman V Senthil Balaji is likely to be fielded, the AIADMK has already named MR Vijayabhaskar.

Two former ministers and towering personalities, who are known to Karur for ages, ensure a tough fight in Karur.

Some voters believe that due to several ups and downs in his career this time, Senthil Balaji was unable to concentrate on his constituency during his last tenure.