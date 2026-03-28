Madras HC declines to entertain plea to quash FIR in MLA-linked kidnap case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to entertain the petitions seeking to quash the FIR registered in a kidnap case involving Poovai Jagan Moorthy, MLA, and Additional DGP H M Jayaram.

The petitions were filed by V Vanaraj of Theni district and his relatives M Ganesan and P Manikandan for quashing the FIR registered by the Thiruvalankadu police in Tiruvallur district on June 7, 2025, based on a complaint lodged by Y Lakshmi, alleging that her son Danush was kidnapped by a gang.

Investigations revealed that Poovai Jagan Moorthy, Jayaram and a woman cop were involved in the abduction of Danush after the latter had married Vanaraj’s daughter.

When the quash petition came up for hearing on Friday before Justice G Jayachandran, the counsel for the petitioners submitted that they have reached a compromise with the complainant and so the FIR can be quashed.

However, additional public prosecutor K M D Muhilan vehemently opposed the petitions stating that the offence involved is a serious crime against society at large and highly influential persons are involved, and it will set a wrong precedent if the petitions are allowed.

Subsequently, the judge said he would dismiss the petitions but the petitioners withdrew the petitions.

‘Crime against society’

Additional public prosecutor K M D Muhilan opposed the petitions stating that the offence involved is a serious crime against society at large and highly influential persons are involved, and it will set a wrong precedent if the petitions are allowed.