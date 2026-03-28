Madras HC issues notice on plea seeking CBI probe into alleged irregularities by Murasoli Trust

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued notice to the Murasoli Trust and CBI to submit their response to a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking a probe by the central agency into the alleged illegal activities of the Murasoli Trust and land grabbing charges.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan granted two weeks time for replying to the petition filed by K Venkatachalapathy, a BJP functionary of Tirunelveli district.

The petition raises the issues of occupation of land by the trust and the newspaper run by it, Murasoli, generating huge revenue through advertisements issued by the state government and conflict of interest as Chief Minister M K Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin hold key positions in the trust.

It prayed for a direction for a CBI probe into the abuse of official position, misuse of administrative machinery or influence over statutory authorities and illegal activities that are being conducted under the aegis of the Murasoli Trust.

Citing a previous court order on the subject, senior counsel Dama Seshadri Naidu, representing the petitioner, noted that the current petition takes new grounds of veracity of the land document relied upon by the trust and certain other issues.