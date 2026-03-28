Residents allege caste-based enrolment at two anganwadi centres in Kakkaveri

NAMAKKAL: Two anganwadi centres in Kakkaveri village panchayat in Rasipuram, Namakkal, located barely 10 feet apart, have come into focus after residents raised concerns about how children are being enrolled on community lines, even as officials say the centres are run based on population and administrative needs.

According to locals, one centre -- Pudhu Colony East Centre -- was established in 1979, while the other -- Pudhu Colony West Centre -- came up in 1982. Residents say that over the years, children from Scheduled Caste (SC) families have largely attended one centre (East), while those from Backward Classes (BC) have attended the other (West).

Both centres are functioning with about 15 children each, along with separate kitchens and staff. According to staff, one centre has mostly children from BC and MBC communities, while the other has mostly SC and MBC children. This has added to the concerns raised by locals.

Some residents said they have noticed this pattern for many years.

Boopathi Thulsidas, now a bank employee, said, "I studied here about 25 years ago, and even then the situation was similar. Though the two centres were just a few feet apart, we mostly stayed within our own block and were not allowed to go to the other one.

Even today, it appears to continue in a similar way. This area has a large Scheduled Caste population, and many of those who studied in these centres have gone on to complete higher education and are in good positions now, but the system here has remained unchanged for years."