Support mounts for Kanimozhi’s Assembly bid as cadres submit applications for Thoothukudi seat

THOOTHUKUDI: Amid concerns from several political leaders, including NTK chief coordinator Seeman and BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, that DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi was being sidelined by the Dravidian party in the upcoming polls, representations from the public in support of her candidacy have started streaming in.

DMK sources said that nearly 100 party members have so far shown their support to Kanimozhi by submitting candidate applications on her behalf for Thoothukudi seat. Sources added that Kanimozhi, who is the DMK Parliamentary Party leader, had wished to contest from Tiruchendur or Thoothukudi Assembly constituency, however, the final decision is yet to be made.

Nellai-Thoothukudi Nadar Mahamai Paripalana Sangam, in a representation to Chief Minister M K Stalin, highlighted that Kanimozhi’s participation in the state politics is vital to the empowerment of woman functionaries in the party, and that she had been working tirelessly for the development of public welfare, industrial, trade and commerce of the southern district.

Similarly, Padma Shri awardee and Parai artiste Velu Asan, in a video message to Stalin, reiterated the demand, adding that Kanimozhi has been voicing for the rural folk artistes since 2007. All India Catholic Union president M Vincent Vedaraj also urged the party to field her.