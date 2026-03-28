TN Dalit woman accuses Congress councillor Prasob M Valsan of sexual assault; complaint filed

PALAKKAD: A Dalit woman has filed a complaint accusing Congress local leader and Palakkad municipal councillor Prasob M Valsan of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions after allegedly befriending her under the pretext of offering employment.

The complaint, a copy of which is with TNIE, has been submitted to the Office of the Chief Minister and the District Police Chief, seeking urgent intervention, protection and legal action.

According to the complainant, the councillor initially approached her with a job offer and later visited her residence, where she alleges the first incident of assault took place.

She further stated that on another occasion, Prasob asked her to accompany him in a car, promising to take her to a business establishment in Pattambi for a job interview, during which she was again assaulted.

The woman has also alleged that another incident occurred near the Palakkad District Hospital. Additionally, she claimed she was threatened and coerced into visiting a hotel room, where further attempts to assault her were made.

Anticipating possible danger, she recorded visual evidence on her mobile phone during one such instance, the complaint states.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused expressed affection before subjecting her to repeated sexual assault. She stated that she was assaulted twice at her residence, once in a car near the District Hospital, and once at a lodge. She further alleged that he later cut off contact by blocking her number.