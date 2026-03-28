TN polls: AIADMK, BJP cadres upset over seat allocation in Ramanathapuram, Palani

MADURAI: Cadres of AIADMK in Ramanathapuram and BJP in Palani have taken to the streets since Thursday protesting allocation of the seats to partners. On Friday, a BJP supporter allegedly threatened to end his life during the protest in Palani, but was prevented by other protesters.

Hoping to get on its feet, the AIADMK, which drew a blank in all four seats in the Ramanathapuram district in 2021, retained three seats this time and allotted one to the BJP, which is yet to prove itself in the district.

On Thursday, posters appeared in Thangachimadam, Pamban, and Ramanathapuram towns urging the Edappadi K Palaniswami to reconsider the decision. The posters read "We want Two Leaves symbol; we do not want Lotus again".

Adding fuel to the fire, the name of former minister M Manikandan, who was considered among the probable candidates in Ramanathapuram, did not figure in the second list released on Friday. The leadership has fielded former MLAs S Malaysia Pandi in Mudukulathur and Dr S Muthaiah in Paramakudi, while veteran Keerthika Muniyasamy has been named as candidate in Thiruvadanai.

Both Pandi and Muthaiah won in 2016, and their political trajectories have seen ups and downs since then. Pandi contested in 2016 as Congress candidate, and then joined the AIADMK. Muthaiah was among the 18 AIADMK MLAs disqualified by then Speaker P Dhanapal 2017. He subsequently joined the AMMK before returning to the AIADMK.

In Palani, the BJP cadres staged a protest demanding that AIADMK reallot the seat to them. Led by former district president Kanagaraj, cadres gathered in front of the BJP office in Palani and staged a sit-in in protest, raising slogans. During the protest, a youth, Satheesh Kumar threatened to end life. Party functionaries immediately intervened and pacified him.

In Madurai, the AIADMK has fielded P Periyapullan in Melur, Mankulam K Mahendran in Madurai East, K Manickam in Sholavandan, Dr. P Saravanan in Madurai North and I Mahendran in Usilampatti. AIADMK district secretary and incumbent MLA Senthil Nathan is the candidate in Sivaganga.