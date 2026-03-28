TN polls: AIADMK fields Thalavai Sundaram in Kanniyakumari amid cadre protest

KANNIYAKUMARI/THOOTHUKUDI: The AIADMK has named incumbent MLA N Thalavai Sundaram as candidate in Kanniyakumari, against whom party cadres staged a protest on Thursday accusing him acting in a selfish manner. Sundaram's supporters said the issues would come to rest once Edappadi K Palaniswami arrives for campaigning in Nagercoil on Sunday.

Further, they said Sundaram had no role in seat allotment, adding the decision was taken in Chennai . Thalavai Sundaram (67) had won from the constituency in 2001 and 2021. He lost in 2006 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Vadasery police registered a case against around 10 AIADMK women cadres for stating a protest against Sundaram on Thursday. The police also booked a case against former MLA A Nanjil Murugesan.

In Thoothukudi, AIADMK cadres welcomed the announcement of former Minister SD Chellapandian as candidate in Thoothukudi. They burst crackers to celebrate his candidacy as the party had been given a chance after 10 years.

The AIADMK is contesting in Thoothukudi, Srivaikuntam, Kovilpatti, and Vilathikulam, while Ottapidaram and Tiruchendur has been allotted to AMMK and BJP respectively.