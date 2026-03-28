TN polls: EPS plays it safe, retains 45 of 65 sitting MLAs

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday released the second list of party candidates containing 127 names. With this, he has announced candidates for 150 constituencies. The remaining names for about 17 seats, predominantly in Chennai district, are expected soon.

With the first list of 23 and the latest additions, Palaniswami has given opportunity to 45 (of its 65) sitting MLAs, 32 former MLAs, and six former MPs. So far, the AIADMK has fielded 17 women across the state, of whom nine are in SC constituencies and one in an ST constituency.

Significantly, former Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal has not been given a ticket. He is the sitting MLA from Avinashi constituency, but that seat has been allocated to the BJP. Recently, his son quit the AIADMK and joined the TVK, and he is likely to get a TVK ticket to contest the elections. Dhanapal has won elections to the Assembly seven times, except in 1989.

In Bodinaickanur, Palaniswami has fielded VT Narayanasamy. Former CM O Panneerselvam, who recently joined the DMK, is expected to contest from the seat. Similarly, in Orathanadu, EPS has fielded M Sekar. Former AIADMK minister R Vaithilingam got elected from there in 2021 as an AIADMK candidate, but joined DMK a few weeks before OPS.