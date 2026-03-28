TN polls: GK Vasan names TMC (M) candidates for 5 seats

CHENNAI: Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president GK Vasan on Friday announced candidates for the five seats allocated to the party as part of the AIADMK-led NDA.

The candidates are: VM Karthikeyan (Ranipet), M Yuvaraja (Erode West), former MLA Vidiyal S Sekar (Oddanchatram), MKR Ashok Kumar (Kumbakonam), and Dr J Nivin Simon (Killiyoor).

Speaking to the media, Vasan said TMC(M) will contest on the BJP’s ‘lotus’ symbol, as the party was not allotted the ‘cycle’ symbol by the Election Commission of India.

He added that the decision was taken to help form a “double-engine government” at both the centre and the state. Vasan also released the party manifesto.

Key promises include setting up a dedicated textile board, providing subsidised yarn and uninterrupted power supply, and restoring the old pension scheme. The party also promised increased support for the Hajj pilgrimage and phased implementation of total prohibition.