TNSHA invites tenders for 43.4 km highway linking Oragadam to Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TNSHA) has set the ball rolling for the construction of a 43.4-km, four-lane access-controlled highway as part of the extension of the Oragadam-Cheyyar industrial corridor.

The authority recently invited tenders for constructing the highway for 43.4 km which will also form part of 140-km Chennai-Tiruvannamalai Expressway.

The industrial corridor will begin at the under-construction Chennai Peripheral Ring Road at Valayankaranai and terminate at Manampathy on the Kancheepuram-Vandavasi State Highway (SH-116).

The expressway will be developed with service roads on both sides. Valayankaranai is located about 12 km from Singaperumal Koil.

The project will be executed as a greenfield alignment under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model using the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

Under this model, the government will fund 40% of the project cost during the construction phase, while the remaining 60% will be borne by the concessionaire.

The concessionaire may recover its investment either through toll collection or via annual payments from the government over the period of 10 years, sources said.