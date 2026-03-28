Will contest from Sattur: BJP president Nainar Nagenthran

KANNIYAKUMARI: TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday said that he would contest from Sattur in Virudhunagar district, instead of Tirunelveli, in the assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters outside the Bhagavathi Amman temple, Nagenthran said the party high command would take a decision on fielding former president K Annamalai who expressed unwillingness to contest in the elections. Nagenthran denied that the BJP had sought most of the seats in Kanniyakumari district, and said seat allotment in the NDA was decided after holding discussions with Edappadi K Palaniswamu, who heads the alliance.

Claiming that several opinion polls had predicted victory for the NDA, he said Chief Minister MK Stalin was not taking care of people. Instead, he had been taking care of his family. Citing the excise duty cut on petrol and diesel Nainar said Tamil Nadu government should also reduce duty.