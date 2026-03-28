Will work for party's success regardless of seat allocation outcome: MLA Vanathi Srinivasan

COIMBATORE: "Whether I get to contest or not, I will work 100% for the party's success," said BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Friday at Coimbatore.

With only the Coimbatore North constituency allotted to the BJP in Coimbatore, expectations are mounted on the candidate selection. The sitting MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said that their only aim is to make the BJP and NDA win as many seats as possible.

Speaking about the unrest among BJP cadres in places like Coimbatore over the disappointment on allocating seats to AIADMK, she said that she understands the mindset of the workers and recalled having faced similar situations earlier.

"In any alliance, it is natural that we may not get all the seats we expect. While such decisions are disappointing, the protests are regrettable. The party has internal forums at every level to express concerns. In 2021, AIADMK gave us their sitting MLA seat in the Coimbatore South constituency.

Similarly, several constituencies where BJP performed well in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have now been given to alliance partners. The final decision on these matters lies with the party headquarters," she said.

In a press meet at the party office in Coimbatore on Friday, she said that NDA is handling the seat-sharing alliance in a constructive and smooth manner.

When asked about former BJP State President K Annamalai's alleged dissatisfaction over the seat-sharing, Vanathi said she was not aware of it. She stressed that everyone must accept the decisions of the party leadership.

"It definitely hurts cadres who work hard expecting their party to contest from their constituency. However, whether I get to contest or not, I will work 100% for the party's success," she said.

Welcoming DMK MP Kanimozhi's desire to enter state politics, Vanathi Srinivasan said, "It is ironic that the DMK, which speaks about social justice and women's rights, continues to practice dynasty politics, where even women from the chief's family are treated as secondary."