Youth must not confuse cinema with politics: EPS takes dig at Vijay

CHENNAI: Taking a veiled dig at actor-turned politician Vijay, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged young voters to ponder over the difference between cinema and reality and choose wisely at the hustings.
Campaigning in the Tambaram constituency, EPS said cinema may be watched and enjoyed, but it must remain entertainment and not be confused with real life. He stressed that cinema is like a dream — appealing while it lasts, but disappears the moment one steps out of the theatre.
Sharpening the attack, the AIADMK leader added, “People go (in person) to console families who have lost their loved ones. But here is a person who calls the bereaved to his place and offers sympathy. That is how cinema works. One may watch and enjoy it, but it must end there. Real life is different. Young people must reflect on this.”
He also charged that the ruling DMK and its allies were struggling to complete seat-sharing and constituency identification even after holding talks for 25 days, whereas his party completed the exercise in just four days.
EPS said Stalin has been claiming that they describe the DMK alliance as an ideological alliance. “If it is indeed an ideological alliance, why do you oppose each other in Puducherry? You have principles in Tamil Nadu but not in Puducherry? Even a chameleon takes some time to change its colour, but the DMK is a party that changes its colours constantly.
“If there is truly a single ideology, it should apply in Kerala as well. Yet in Kerala, the Communists and the Congress are in direct contest,” he added.
Campaigning in the Alandur constituency, EPS said that partners of DMK are openly expressing dissatisfaction. “Despite this internal haggling, Chief Minister MK Stalin repeatedly claims that his alliance is strong and united.
Parties that stood by him, remained silent on law-and-order issues, and supported his government are now sidelined,” the opposition leader said. Palaniswami also said, “As the alliance parties in the DMK front failed to raise people’s problems for the past five years, they had lost their popularity among the people, and this has led to their reduced seat-share. They should realise this now.”