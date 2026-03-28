Youth must not confuse cinema with politics: EPS takes dig at Vijay

CHENNAI: Taking a veiled dig at actor-turned politician Vijay, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged young voters to ponder over the difference between cinema and reality and choose wisely at the hustings.

Campaigning in the Tambaram constituency, EPS said cinema may be watched and enjoyed, but it must remain entertainment and not be confused with real life. He stressed that cinema is like a dream — appealing while it lasts, but disappears the moment one steps out of the theatre.

Sharpening the attack, the AIADMK leader added, “People go (in person) to console families who have lost their loved ones. But here is a person who calls the bereaved to his place and offers sympathy. That is how cinema works. One may watch and enjoy it, but it must end there. Real life is different. Young people must reflect on this.”

He also charged that the ruling DMK and its allies were struggling to complete seat-sharing and constituency identification even after holding talks for 25 days, whereas his party completed the exercise in just four days.