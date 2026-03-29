28-year-old from Avinashi becomes DMK's youngest candidate

COIMBATORE: Dr V Kokilamani, a 28-year-old doctor becomes DMK's youngest candidate and is contesting from Avinashi (SC) Constituency in Tiruppur district.

She is from Thirumalaigovundanpalayam in Avinashi, Tiruppur District. She has completed her medical studies and worked for three years at a private hospital.

She was serving as a government doctor at the Primary Health Centre in Avinashi Taluk since September 23, 2025. In an incident of caste discrimination that happened at Thirumalaigoundanpalayam, over the midday meal prepared by a Schedule Caste cook named P Pappal, six people were awarded a sentence of two years under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, last year.

From the same village and the community, medical professional Kokilamani has been fielded as the DMK candidate.